TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.