StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

