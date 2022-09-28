Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
