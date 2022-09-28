Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.68% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

