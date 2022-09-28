AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.00.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SKFRY opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

