The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €170.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

FRA ADS opened at €127.30 ($129.90) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of €157.23 and a 200-day moving average of €176.55.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

