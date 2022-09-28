National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

NKSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

