Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NBRV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

