Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NBRV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current year.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
