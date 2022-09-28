Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Up 1.0 %

MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Maiden alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 80.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

