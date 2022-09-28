LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.