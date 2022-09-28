Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Otonomy Stock Down 2.8 %

OTIC opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

