Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BOSS opened at €49.05 ($50.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.78 and its 200 day moving average is €52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.