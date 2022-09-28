Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €23.36 ($23.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.55 and a 200-day moving average of €32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €22.65 ($23.11) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($99.49).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

