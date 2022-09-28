USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USA Truck Stock Performance

Shares of USAK stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 595,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 35.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth $6,980,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

