O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

