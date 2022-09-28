Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $167.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.12.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.