Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.27.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,234 shares of company stock worth $3,269,541.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.01 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$129.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

