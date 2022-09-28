Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $156.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SI opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528,122 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

