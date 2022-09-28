Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -447.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.