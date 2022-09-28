Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

NASDAQ COST opened at $478.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.68. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.