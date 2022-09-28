Jefferies Financial Group Trims Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Target Price to $26.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

