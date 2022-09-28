Jefferies Financial Group Trims Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Target Price to $26.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.
Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
