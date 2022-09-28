Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
