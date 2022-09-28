Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZG opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $105.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

