J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $458.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 458 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 469.65 ($5.67), with a volume of 29782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.80 ($5.64).

JDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

The stock has a market cap of £577.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 531.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 655.09.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

