Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,178.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,178 ($50.48) and last traded at GBX 4,123.50 ($49.82), with a volume of 711939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,026.50 ($48.65).

ULVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,129.23 ($49.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,965.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,733.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

