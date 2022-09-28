British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $354.20

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354.20 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 359.90 ($4.35), with a volume of 250209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.90 ($4.37).
BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).
The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 324.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 441.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.11.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
