Home Reit (LON:HOME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.50

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93.48 ($1.13), with a volume of 317507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.60 ($1.14).
Home Reit Stock Down 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £661.71 million and a P/E ratio of 760.91.
Home Reit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Home Reit’s previous dividend of $1.37. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Home Reit’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.
About Home Reit
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
