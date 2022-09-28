Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

