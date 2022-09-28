Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $412.30

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 412.30 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 420.60 ($5.08), with a volume of 68283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.65 ($5.02).

SDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,508.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,778.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,201.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 358.82%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

