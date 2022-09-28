RPS Group (LON:RPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $233.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 231.12 ($2.79), with a volume of 531331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.50).
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
The firm has a market cap of £657.70 million and a PE ratio of 7,900.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.
