First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.37. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 93,326 shares trading hands.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.