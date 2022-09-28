First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.37. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 93,326 shares trading hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 211,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 268,492 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

