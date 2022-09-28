Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,835 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 4,416 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Biogen Trading Up 1.0 %

BIIB stock opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $207.01. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $291.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

