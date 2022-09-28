Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.83

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $10.65. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

