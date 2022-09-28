Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.91. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

