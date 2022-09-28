Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mediclinic International Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:ANHGY opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50. Mediclinic International has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.
Mediclinic International Dividend Announcement
About Mediclinic International
Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediclinic International (ANHGY)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.