Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,269.67

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,269.67 and traded as low as $2,975.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $2,975.00, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

Givaudan Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,269.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,555.40.

About Givaudan

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.