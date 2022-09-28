Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.21

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and traded as low as $94.50. Veritiv shares last traded at $96.62, with a volume of 108,701 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

