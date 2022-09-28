Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.21

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and traded as low as $94.50. Veritiv shares last traded at $96.62, with a volume of 108,701 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
