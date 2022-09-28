Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Price Target Lowered to €4.40 at Berenberg Bank

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €6.60 ($6.73) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Avantium Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of AVTXF stock opened at 4.09 on Tuesday. Avantium has a 12 month low of 2.93 and a 12 month high of 6.50.
Avantium Company Profile
