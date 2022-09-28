Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Drops By 73.3%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCN. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 6,298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,179 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,426,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

