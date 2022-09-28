TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNX. Citigroup cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,476,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

