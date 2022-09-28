Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Decreases By 92.1%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKH. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $19,164,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,385,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,930,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,173,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,418,000.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKH opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Burtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

