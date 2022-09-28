MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered MIPS AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

MIPS AB (publ) Price Performance

MPZAF stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. MIPS AB has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

About MIPS AB (publ)

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

