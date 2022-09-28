Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.45 million, a P/E ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

