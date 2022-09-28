Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $91,466,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

