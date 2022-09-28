SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
SandRidge Energy Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.28.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
