SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 225,859 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

