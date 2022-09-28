Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Grows By 123.8%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,489,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,750,000 after buying an additional 31,041,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 14,551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,468,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,483,000 after buying an additional 19,335,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,120,000 after buying an additional 3,459,651 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 32,484,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,859,000 after buying an additional 1,944,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,873,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after buying an additional 1,911,419 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

