UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $100.64.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

