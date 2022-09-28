LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of LMAT opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,142,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,142,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 261,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

