Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

TSE BLX opened at C$44.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.72.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.