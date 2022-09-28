Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at UBS Group

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group to C$74.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.75.

Emera Stock Down 2.4 %

TSE:EMA opened at C$57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.60. Emera has a 52 week low of C$56.87 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

